Seth Rogen’s Comedy ‘Platonic’ Returns for Season Two on Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES, CA — Seth Rogen‘s new comedy series, ‘Platonic,’ is back for a second season on Apple TV+, exploring the whimsical reunion of two midlife friends. Following a five-year fallout, Rogen plays Will, a recently divorced brewmaster, alongside Rose Byrne as Sylvia, a married mother of three looking to escape her mundane life.

The show, created by Nicholas Stoller and co-written with his wife, Francesca Delbanco, features a variety of cameos from Hollywood figures like Martin Scorsese and Charlize Theron. These cameos add a layer of charm to the narrative, appealing to fans of the industry.

Season one showcased several comedic escapades, including a wild run-in with a doberman and a ketamine-fueled grocery trip. Although ‘Platonic’ maintains its comedic essence with silly situations and colorful characters, it also delves into deeper themes, tackling motherhood and self-esteem, particularly through Sylvia’s character.

In season two, Sylvia takes on the role of a party planner while secretly hoping for Will’s engagement to Jenna, CEO of a diner chain, to fail. The dynamic between the characters shifts as Will navigates his job at the diner while trying to embrace his laid-back lifestyle against Jenna’s high-achieving nature.

Byrne shines as the comic lead, with her portrayal of Sylvia balancing humor and depth. The chemistry between the actors is evident, enhancing the show’s appeal. While the lengthy format of the series sometimes feels excessive, it still delivers enjoyable moments with relatable characters.

As ‘Platonic’ embarks on its second season, fans can expect more laughter and introspection, focusing on the complexities of adult friendships and the search for happiness.