Entertainment
Seth Rogen Critiques Vanderpump Star Jax Taylor’s Behavior Amid Divorce
LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor-comedian Seth Rogen has disparaged Jax Taylor, a former star of Vanderpump Rules, describing him as a “bad person” following the revelation of troubling aspects of Taylor’s past regarding his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright.
Rogen voiced his criticisms in light of recent developments on the reality series’ spinoff, The Valley, where marital issues between Taylor and Cartwright have become apparent. He expressed disapproval of Taylor’s actions, stating, “I don’t think Jax should come back at this point. He’s a pretty, maybe, just bad person.” This isn’t Rogen’s first commentary on Taylor, as he has previously shared his disappointment in Taylor’s character on social media.
The controversy intensified after Cartwright alleged verbal and emotional abuse from Taylor during the Season 2 reunion of The Valley. Rogen shared his reaction to the unsettling episodes, saying, “What a f—ing a–hole. Yeah, a very bad, bad, bad character.” His sentiments echo a broader disapproval among fans regarding Taylor’s behavior.
Rogen, a longtime Bravo aficionado, discussed his love for Vanderpump Rules, noting that the show has helped him during challenging times, including the loss of his dog earlier this year. He shared his experience of using the reality show as a form of escapism for both himself and his wife, Lauren.
Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor amid concerns about his struggles with addiction. She expressed both relief and skepticism regarding Taylor’s recent admission of his issues, stating, “I’m glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on… but I have very little trust in him at this point.” In turn, she continues to navigate the complexities of co-parenting their toddler son.
Part 3 of The Valley Season 2 reunion airs on Tuesday, August 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
