Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Explore Grown-Up Friendships in ‘Platonic’ Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — The much-anticipated second season of the Apple TV+ comedy ‘Platonic‘ featuring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne premieres on August 6. The show, created by married couple Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, delves into the complexities of adult friendships without the typical romantic tension found in many comedies.

At the launch event, Byrne noted how groundbreaking the series is, saying, “It’s about a very relatable thing, but it’s not discussed, and it’s brought to light in a very fun and funny way.” She emphasizes the show’s light touch and its focus on the main characters’ friendship, which is, according to her, both dysfunctional and wonderful.

Rogen echoed these sentiments, pointing out that ‘Platonic’ highlights a modern narrative that explores friendship rather than romance, stating, “It is a relatively contemporary idea to even explore friendship.” Both creators emphasized the underrepresentation of platonic friendships in media as a motivating factor for their show.

Delbanco elaborated, “It’s one of those things that people have in their lives but don’t reflect on much. Friendship is an important ingredient in anybody’s happiness.” Stoller added that storytelling heavily relies on other dramatic elements like sex and murder, making friendship a more challenging theme to portray.

Co-star Luke Macfarlane, who plays Byrne’s character’s husband, Charlie, shared insights on the dynamics displayed in the show and how it reflects on real-life friendships. He believes that having platonic friends contributes to personal growth and well-being, and emphasized the importance of keeping those connections alive.

The cast and crew are notably frequent collaborators, which both Rogen and Byrne appreciate. Rogen remarked, “It’s nice that we can get along and also work so well together,” citing the comfort of established relationships in the industry. Byrne credited Stoller with giving her a break in comedy, saying, “He took a chance on me,” as she transitioned from serious roles to comedic ones.

As ‘Platonic’ returns for a second season, the creators plan to explore even more facets of friendship, with new episodes released weekly until October 1. Viewers can look forward to the light, relatable humor that defines the show and its unique take on adult relationships.