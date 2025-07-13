Sports
Seth Rollins Faces Off Against LA Knight Ahead of Major Events
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Last week’s episode of WWE Raw showcased the continued dominance of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed as they relentlessly targeted their opponents. Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Penta found themselves on the receiving end of their aggressive tactics. However, LA Knight made a surprise appearance, turning the tide with a swift attack on Rollins, elevating the tension between the two ahead of their upcoming match.
The showdown between Rollins and Knight is set for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. This event, along with WWE Evolution 2 taking place on Sunday, July 13 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, could significantly influence the storylines heading into the July 14 episode of Raw, which is scheduled to occur at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
While specific matches for Saturday Night’s Main Event have yet to be announced, notable talents like Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Raquel Rodriguez, and AJ Styles are expected to make appearances. The anticipation is building as fans eagerly await how these events will shape the future of WWE programming.
Raw will stream live on Netflix on July 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, giving fans a chance to witness the unfolding drama and rivalries firsthand.
