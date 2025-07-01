Sports
Seth Rollins Faces Multiple Challenges Ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Seth Rollins had a tumultuous night during WWE’s Monday Night Raw on June 30, 2025. The night saw him confronted by CM Punk and LA Knight, leading to a chaotic series of events that set the stage for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Rollins, who has been vocal about his plans to dominate WWE, narrowly avoided disaster after being attacked multiple times. His group, featuring Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, managed a victory against Sami Zayn and Penta, but not without complications. The win came after Jey Uso intervened with a steel chair, saving Zayn and Penta from further beatings.
The night kicked off with Gunther addressing his upcoming match against Goldberg, claiming he could defeat the former champion within three minutes. Rollins stormed the ring shortly after, instigating a brawl with Punk after interrupting a promo. Punk and Rollins exchanged blows until Rollins retreated through the crowd, only to be attacked by LA Knight.
In the main event, Breakker and Reed showcased their strength against Zayn and Penta. Breakker secured the win with a powerful spear on Zayn, but the victory was overshadowed by the chaos that unfolded post-match. With Jey Uso saving his allies, the situation escalated, indicating heightened tensions moving toward Saturday’s showdown.
On the same night, Rhea Ripley announced she would challenge Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship at Evolution. The stakes are high as various superstars vie for supremacy in one of WWE’s most anticipated events.
As tensions rise, Saturday Night’s Main Event promises plenty of action, with Rollins looking to assert his dominance amid mounting challenges.
