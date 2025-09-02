Sports
Seth Rollins Retains World Title at WWE Clash in Paris
PARIS, France — Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday, overcoming three challengers in a Fatal 4-Way match. The event took place at Paris La Défense Arena and marked an exciting afternoon for wrestling fans.
In the main event, Rollins faced off against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso without the support of his usual allies, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who were banned from ringside. Despite this, Rollins emerged victorious with a little help from his wife, Becky Lynch, who interfered during the match.
Earlier in the event, Lynch retained her Women’s Intercontinental Championship, defeating Nikki Bella in a hard-fought match. Lynch cleverly distracted the referee to gain an advantage over Bella, eventually sealing her victory.
The WWE Tag Team Championships were also defended, with The Wyatt Sicks successfully retaining their titles against The Street Profits. In the match, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis utilized their teamwork to overcome Dawkins and Ford, culminating in a dramatic finish.
John Cena participated in his final European match, defeating Logan Paul in an electrifying bout. The crowd was immensely supportive of Cena, who showcased his classic moves, including multiple Attitude Adjustments. Paul put up a strong fight but ultimately fell short.
Additionally, Roman Reigns secured a victory over Bronson Reed in a singles match, showcasing his dominance despite the chaos that ensued with outside interference from Breakker.
As the evening progressed, Rollins faced significant odds, being outnumbered by his three challengers. However, he skillfully navigated the chaos and secured his title by delivering a stomp to Punk after Lynch’s timely intervention.
Seth Rollins celebrated his hard-earned victory, continuing his reign as World Heavyweight Champion and proving he remains one of the top contenders in WWE.
