Sports
Seton Hall Pirates Fall Short Against Villanova Wildcats in Close Match
NEWARK, N.J. — The Seton Hall men’s basketball team lost to the Villanova Wildcats, 64-56, on December 23. The game took place in front of a packed crowd at Prudential Center, marking a disappointing performance for the Pirates.
Seton Hall (11-2, 1-1 Big East) managed to shoot only 33.3 percent from the field, a season low. The Pirates recorded just 10 assists, while Villanova (10-2, 1-0 Big East) had four players scoring in double figures and shot 48.9 percent overall.
Villanova started strong, quickly taking the momentum from Seton Hall. The Pirates struck first with a three-pointer, but soon fell behind due to a 9-2 run from the Wildcats. Though Seton Hall fought back to tie the game at 18-18, they were unable to maintain that momentum.
As halftime approached, Seton Hall faced an eight-point deficit after a series of foul shots from Villanova. However, a late surge from Shawn Simpkins and others brought the Pirates within four points, trailing 31-27 at the break.
The second half began with Villanova extending their lead to nine points after a quick 7-0 run. A timeout by the Pirates did not improve their performance, as they struggled to score, allowing the Wildcats to increase their advantage to 20 points.
Despite this, Seton Hall’s defense created opportunities for a comeback. They managed to cut the deficit down to 14 points, thanks to a pair of free throws from Trayvon Rivera, who later starred in the press defense that pressured Villanova’s ball handlers.
In the final minutes, Seton Hall reduced the point gap but could not secure the win. Rivera recorded a season-high 10 points, while Coach Shaheen Holloway acknowledged his notable performance despite the team’s overall struggle. Holloway emphasized the need for the team to regain their focus for the upcoming game on December 30 against Marquette.
Rivera expressed disappointment in the loss but noted the importance of hard work moving forward: “We just got to get back in the gym and work harder for the next game,” he stated.
