Seven Exciting Music Shows Coming Next Week

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A variety of music shows will light up the region next week, offering something for everyone. From rock to indie and classic hits, here’s what to check out from July 11 to July 17.

The Cleveland dark metal band Axioma will take the stage at Kung Fu Necktie. Known for their recent EP, “Live Totality,” the band features a breathtaking 14-minute instrumental track recorded during a full solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This performance promises a glimpse of their live prowess, making it a must-see for fans of metal.

On an upbeat note, Rick Springfield kicks off his “I Want My ’80s Tour,” featuring classics like “Jessie’s Girl.” The tour rolls into Atlantic City, N.J., this weekend with shows on Friday at Hard Rock Casino and Sunday at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, showcasing a lineup that includes John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young.

Indie rock band Murder by Death is on a farewell tour celebrating 25 years of music. Their latest release, “Egg & Dart,” combines themes of triumph and melancholy, making it a perfect send-off. Fans can witness this final performance live before the band takes a break from touring.

Another highlight is Young the Giant, who will perform at Tropicana in Atlantic City. This summer, the group is not only touring but also partnering with Reverb to promote sustainability in the music industry, engaging fans in climate action.

Daughtry and Mammoth will provide support for the ongoing tour that initially included 3 Doors Down, whose lead singer, Brad Arnold, is currently battling cancer. The tour will stop in Camden, N.J., on Saturday and Scranton on Wednesday.

Wavves is back on tour following the release of their new album “Spun,” having captured their signature sound in a hometown shed. The San Diego rockers are revitalizing their music career and promise an energetic show for fans.

Finally, Phish is gearing up for two nights at The Mann, despite not winning entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. They continue to tour after a noteworthy four-night run in Las Vegas.

These shows represent a dynamic week of music, catering to diverse tastes and showcasing a blend of nostalgia and fresh sounds.