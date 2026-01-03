Seven Key Moments in U.S. Public Health in 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The year 2025 marked significant shifts in American public health policy, influenced by the second Trump administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. From vaccine mandates to funding reforms, several key moments defined the landscape of healthcare.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the new secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services on February 13, 2025. His path to the Cabinet was fraught with challenges, facing resistance over his vaccine skepticism and views on abortion. Ultimately, he was confirmed by a narrow vote of 52-48.

Upon taking office, Kennedy made dramatic changes at HHS, including replacing experts on the agency’s advisory panels with individuals skeptical of vaccinations. His administration faced backlash from health experts and organizations concerned about the implications of these changes.

One controversial move occurred on June 9 when Kennedy reshaped the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel. This body, typically composed of scientists and clinicians, now included new members known for promoting misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19.

In March, Susan Monarez was appointed as director of the CDC after serving as acting director. However, she left the position in July, with her departure surrounded by ambiguity. Monarez claimed she was fired for supporting scientific integrity, raising alarms about the agency’s future under Kennedy.

Congress passed significant healthcare legislation in spring 2025 that led to considerable cuts in Medicaid funding. The bill raised concerns over job requirements for recipients and tightened eligibility thresholds. Experts warned millions could lose their coverage by 2034.

On December 31, health insurance premium subsidies were set to expire, creating a timeline of uncertainty for millions reliant on the Affordable Care Act. Legislative efforts to extend these credits have faced partisan disputes, further complicating the situation.

As part of efforts to combat chronic diseases, Kennedy altered vaccine guidelines across various diseases, evoking criticism from major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics. These moves sparked debates over the potential consequences for public health and insurance coverage.

Additionally, Trump’s administration raised application fees for new H-1B visas, which drew ire from the medical community. The increase, from $4,500 to $10,000, aims to prioritize American workers but may hinder the recruitment of international healthcare professionals.

With critical midterm elections on the horizon, the public health landscape remains a pivotal issue as various stakeholders prepare for future reforms.