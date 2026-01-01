Seven Lentil Recipes for New Year’s Luck and Prosperity

São Paulo, Brazil – As people prepare for New Year celebrations, many include lentils in their meals for good luck and prosperity. With their coin-like shape, lentils symbolize wealth and are traditionally eaten during the New Year festivities. Here are seven delicious lentil recipes to try.

1. Rice with Lentils and Caramelized Onion: This dish combines thin rice and lentils, topped with caramelized onions, crispy pork, and cherry tomatoes. Fresh parsley adds a nice finish.

2. Lentils with Sausage, Bacon, and Tomato: This tasty lentil dish includes bacon and tomato, seasoned with bay leaves, cumin, and saffron. Crispy onions sprinkled on top add crunch and depth of flavor.

3. Rice with Lentils, Apricot, and Tuna: Mixing lentils with rice, this recipe features tuna, caramelized onions, and apricots for a hint of sweetness.

4. Lentil Fritters with Cheese: These lentil fritters make for a great appetizer at New Year’s. Made with garlic, cassava flour, and breadcrumbs, they are stuffed with mozzarella cheese and can also include bacon.

5. Lentil Salad with Carrot: A refreshing option for the New Year’s Eve meal, this salad includes lentils, carrots, and zucchini. It is seasoned with celery, vinegar, and black pepper, and made creamy with yogurt.

6. Rice with Lentils and Crispy Onion: This dish pairs lentils with rice and crispy onions, enhanced with milk and coconut butter, making it a great side for the holiday feast.

7. Lentil Soup: This soup, seasoned with oregano, rosemary, and parsley, is a flavorful choice for New Year’s. With just six simple steps, it’s easy to prepare.

