Seven NFL Coaches Fired After Disappointing Seasons

Baltimore, MD — The NFL saw a significant shakeup as seven head coaches were dismissed after the 2025 season, marking one of the busiest Black Mondays in recent memory.

Among them was John Harbaugh, who led the Baltimore Ravens for 18 seasons. His firing came two days after a narrow 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, eliminating the Ravens from playoff contention. Harbaugh finishes his tenure with 193 wins, ranking 12th all-time in NFL history, and winning a Super Bowl title in 2012.

Jonathan Gannon was also let go by the Arizona Cardinals after a disappointing 3-14 season, concluding his three-year coaching stint with a record of 15-36. Despite the team’s issues, the Cardinals maintain a core of talented players, leaving future coaching prospects potentially optimistic.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Pete Carroll after just one season. Carroll struggled to find success, finishing the year with a 3-14 record. Raiders owner Mark Davis stated general manager John Spytek would spearhead the search for a new coach, aiming to reclaim lost momentum.

Kevin Stefanski was fired by the Cleveland Browns following six seasons characterized by inconsistency, including two winning seasons. Despite the firing, general manager Andrew Berry will remain in his position, continuing to build the team.

Raheem Morris was also dismissed by the Atlanta Falcons after two seasons, concluding this year’s campaign at 8-9. Morris’s departure follows a season where he had no clear resolution at quarterback, further complicating the Falcons’ future.

Brian Daboll was let go by the New York Giants after failing to build on a promising first season in 2022. As the team faced questions about its roster depth and ownership instability, Daboll’s firing reflects the Giants’ ongoing struggles.

Finally, Brian Callahan was dismissed by the Tennessee Titans after a challenging 4-19 record. With significant cap space available, the Titans hope to attract a strong candidate to revitalize the team’s direction.

The NFL’s coaching landscape is expected to evolve rapidly in the coming weeks as teams begin their coaching searches.