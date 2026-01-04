Seven Rising Stars Set to Shine at 2026 Australian Open

Melbourne, Australia – The 2026 Australian Open promises to showcase a new generation of tennis talent, exemplified by champions like Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka. Their dominance continues to inspire young players, especially following Novak Djokovic‘s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Here are seven rising stars to keep an eye on during this year’s tournament.

Seventeen-year-old Fonseca made headlines at the 2025 Australian Open when he defeated world No. 9 Andrey Rublev in straight sets. His impressive performance, highlighted by powerful forehands, earned him ATP titles in Basel and Buenos Aires, propelling him to world No. 24 by season’s end. Fans are eager to see if he can replicate this success on the grand stage.

Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva has also been making waves, having won WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells in 2025. She reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals and became the youngest player to break into the top five. Andreeva credits her success to her coach, Conchita Martinez, and uses a journal for strategy during matches, which she says helps alleviate nerves.

Canada’s 19-year-old Leylah Mboko is another to watch, having enjoyed a remarkable rise through the ranks. With victories over four Grand Slam champions at the Canadian Open, she ended the season ranked No. 18 after an impressive 60-15 match record. Mboko expressed excitement about competing against the top players in her upcoming Australian Open debut.

Meanwhile, Czech player Jakub Mensik, nicknamed “The Menimal,” had a breakout year, notably winning the Miami Open while defeating heavyweights like Novak Djokovic. Now ranked No. 19, he has a chance to make a significant impact on the hard courts of Melbourne Park.

Australia’s Maya Joint also merits attention after finishing her first full season on the WTA tour at No. 32. She won titles in Eastbourne and Rabat, supported by her coach Chris Mahony, who highlights her consistency across all surfaces as key to her success.

American Learner Tien is building a game centered on strategic play and endurance. Last year, he claimed significant victories, including defeating two-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev. Tien’s calm demeanor helps him navigate tough matches, a trait that will serve him well in Melbourne.

Finally, Danish player Clara Tauson has made an impression following her victories over top-ranked players, finishing the 2025 season at No. 12. Her powerful serve and net game could make her a tough competitor at the Australian Open, as she aspires to emulate the successes of greats like Petra Kvitova.