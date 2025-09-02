Seventh Seed Paolini and Fernandez Advance in US Open

New York, NY – Seventh-seeded Italian tennis player Jasmine Paolini defeated American Iva Jovic in straight sets during the second round of the US Open on Wednesday. Paolini, currently ranked No. 8 in the world, is advancing to the third round, where she will face a former champion.

Paolini’s path to victory included a previous win against Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava, which she claimed with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (4). Jovic, ranked No. 76, entered the match after defeating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the first round.

In another match on the same day, Canadian Leylah Fernandez, seeded 31, also moved forward in the tournament by overcoming Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot. Fernandez, a previous finalist at the US Open in 2021 and ranked No. 33, won the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Earlier this week, Fernandez had an impressive showing against qualifier Rebecca Marino, winning that match 6-2, 6-1. Jacquemot, ranked No. 98, reached the second round after defeating Czech player Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-3.

Both athletes will continue their quest for the prestigious title as they prepare for their next matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.