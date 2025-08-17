Severance Creator Reflects on Emmy Nominations and Season 3

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dan Erickson, the creator of the acclaimed series Severance, is celebrating his show’s remarkable success and numerous Emmy nominations. With 27 nods, including two personally for writing and producing, the recognition has left him both humbled and excited.

In a recent interview, Erickson shared his thoughts on the overwhelming response the series has received. “It’s extremely gratifying,” he said. “Every now and then, I see something or someone I admire talking about the show, and I need to remind myself that this isn’t a fantasy.”

With a busy schedule ahead, Erickson is currently deep into the writing process for the much-anticipated Season 3. “We have a pretty good idea of where we want to land, but we’re keeping it a secret in case we change our minds,” he explained. Writing scenes for the new season is both exciting and experimental for him.

Fans of the show are particularly interested in the direction of the storyline, especially after the dramatic Season 2 finale, “Cold Harbor.” “I wanted to get Gemma out of the office, but I didn’t expect the strong reactions from fans,” said Erickson. “People are really invested in her character.”

Despite some mixed feedback on the season finale, he noted that viewers are beginning to reflect on the episode more positively. “Many have said that they were initially upset but later understood the character’s choices,” he remarked.

As preparations ramp up for the upcoming Emmy Awards, Erickson looks forward to reconnecting with familiar faces, including Kathy Bates. “I’m excited to see her again. We’ve come a long way since our early careers,” he stated with nostalgia.

Looking ahead, the creative process for Season 3 promises to deliver fresh and engaging content, building upon the unique world established in Severance. “Every part of it is fun, especially when we start to see the story take shape,” Erickson added.