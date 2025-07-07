Severe Flooding Claims 24 Lives in Texas Hill Country

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Heavy rains in Texas Hill Country led to devastating floods that resulted in 24 confirmed deaths and left many unaccounted for as of Friday evening. Authorities have been conducting urgent rescue operations in fast-moving floodwaters.

In central Kerr County, at least 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain fell overnight, causing the Guadalupe River to surge dangerously. Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed the grim death toll during a press conference, noting that over 237 people had been rescued, including 167 by helicopter.

Among the missing are children who were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian camp located along the river in Hunt. Thirteen-year-old Elinor Lester recounted a harrowing experience as her cabin was evacuated. She described how rescue teams helped them cross a flooded bridge while water rose around them.

“The camp was completely destroyed,” said Lester. “A helicopter landed and started taking people away. It was really scary.”

Authorities continue to search for the missing, with the situation evolving and the potential for the death toll to rise. Rescuers are utilizing boats and helicopters as they navigate through flooded areas, where the water levels have risen rapidly.

Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, reported a dramatic 22-foot (6.7-meter) rise in river levels within just two hours. “The water’s moving so fast, you’re not going to recognize how bad it is until it’s on top of you,” he warned.

A Facebook post from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has seen families posting pictures of loved ones, desperately seeking news of those trapped by the floods.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stated that at least 400 people are involved in the rescue efforts, which include nine teams, 14 helicopters, and 12 drones. Search and rescue teams reported rescuing individuals stranded in trees.

Describing the night of the storm, resident Erin Burgess explained how quickly water invaded her home. “My son and I floated to a tree where we hung onto it,” she said. “My boyfriend and my dog floated away. Thankfully he’s over 6 feet tall. That’s the only thing that saved me.”

In the wake of the disaster, officials are investigating the identification of the deceased, while citing that flood warnings had previously been issued for the area. “We do not have a warning system,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.

As the search for survivors continues, the community grapples with the loss and devastation brought on by the sudden flood, which struck with little warning. Heavy rain forecasts had been announced, but officials underestimated the magnitude of the impact.

“This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States,” said Kelly about the area’s history with flash floods.