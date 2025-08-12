Severe Flooding Hits Milwaukee Area After Record Rainfall

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KCTV) – Severe flooding overwhelmed the Milwaukee area after overnight storms dumped over 10 inches of rain, causing extensive damage and prompting emergency responses.

According to the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, record rainfall began on the night of August 9, resulting in dangerous conditions by the morning of August 10. Many residents awoke to find basements and roads underwater due to flash flooding.

“This magnitude of flooding hasn’t been seen since 2010,” said Andrew Quigley, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. Quigley noted that some areas reported as much as 14 inches of rain, leading to local rivers, including the Kinnickinnic and Milwaukee Rivers, reaching record heights.

Emergency responders received more than 600 calls overnight, including multiple water rescues and incidents of downed power lines. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski urged residents to avoid driving through flooded areas, stressing the dangers posed by moving water.

As of mid-morning on August 10, about 46,000 residents were without power, with We Energies working to restore services. Many of the outages arose from heavy winds that accompanied the storms, resulting in widespread tree damage and infrastructure issues.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works mobilized crews to clear roads and assist in rescue efforts. “We ask for your patience as we respond to numerous service requests,” the department said in a statement.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley declared a state of emergency to facilitate further assistance as officials assessed the impact of the storm. “We are in contact with state officials and monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

With drier weather expected later in the week, area officials are focused on recovery efforts. Local libraries and parks that experienced damage have closed until further notice as authorities work to evaluate and address the situation.

Emergency shelters have been established for those displaced by flooding at various locations, including Holler Park in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin State Fair also closed early on August 10 due to weather concerns, and fairgoers are encouraged to keep hold of tickets for future use.

Residents affected by flooding are advised to call 2-1-1 to report damage and seek assistance. Updates on the situation will continue to be provided as recovery efforts progress.