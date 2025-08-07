Severe Flooding Hits Triangle Region, Leads to Multiple Road Closures

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Severe weather brought heavy rain to the Triangle on Wednesday, resulting in flash flooding and numerous traffic incidents. The National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings across the area, marking August 6, 2025, as a WRAL Weather Alert Day.

As of 7:30 p.m., Duplin and Lenoir counties were under a flash flood warning, while Franklin and Nash counties faced flood warnings until 10:15 p.m. Earlier in the day, the warnings for Franklin, Johnston, and Nash counties had been canceled, but new warnings emerged for Chatham and Wake counties.

Officials noted significant impacts on local traffic and infrastructure. Olive Chapel Road was closed between Ashley Downs Drive and Patterson Grove Road due to flooding, and Nash County deputies reported a tragic death linked to flash floodwaters.

Durham experienced widespread power outages, with nearly 1,500 customers affected, while Person County reported over 550 outages. In total, Granville County had 305 outages and Franklin County reported 174.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 6 p.m. to address ongoing rescue operations for individuals swept away by floods. Earlier in the day, a press release warned drivers to remain cautious due to multiple auto accidents resulting from the storm.

Transportation officials indicated that several roads across the area were impassable due to high water, and reports confirmed NC-581 near US-64 was temporarily blocked in both directions. Apex police also advised avoiding areas around Kinship Lane and Curling Creek Drive, which were flooded.

The rainfall led to rapid rises in local creek levels; Buck Jones Road near Raleigh reached 6.5 feet, and Trailwood Drive approached 11 feet. In total, some areas experienced between 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Authorities from the National Weather Service and local police emphasized the need for caution. Durham police specifically reminded residents to avoid driving through flooded roads, as this continues to be a dangerous situation amid ongoing adverse weather conditions.