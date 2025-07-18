Severe Flooding in New York City After Record Rainfall

NEW YORK CITY, July 14, 2025 – Intense storms across the Mid-Atlantic left catastrophic flash flooding that resulted in at least two deaths and extensive rescues on Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed that nearly 100 flash flood warnings were issued in a single day, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

Areas hardest hit included Newark, New Jersey, and northern Virginia, where water surged over roadways and subway systems. “The rainfall was unprecedented for this time of year,” said Kelly Martins, spokesperson for Union County, who reported that two individuals died in Plainfield, New Jersey, when their vehicle was swept away.

Tuesday’s storms, while scattered, still brought heavy rainfall. In North Carolina, flash flooding impacted communities in Burlington and Mount Airy, stranding vehicles and inundating homes. The weather service noted that additional scattered showers are expected across the Appalachian region Wednesday morning.

As the deluge continued, New York City recorded its second wettest hour on record, with over 2 inches of rain falling between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. This record was only surpassed by a historical rainfall of three-and-a-half inches during a previous weather event. In total, New York City received 2.64 inches of rain on July 14, breaking its old record set in 1908.

The impact of the storm has raised anxiety among residents, with many now questioning the city’s preparedness for extreme weather. Officials continue to respond to the aftermath of these historic rainfalls, as they track further potential flooding in the region.