Severe Flooding Resumes in Texas, Search Efforts Temporarily Halted

KERRVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Heavy rains in Texas on Sunday halted the ongoing search along the Guadalupe River, forcing many high-water rescues in affected areas. This was the first significant weather interruption since the deadly floods during the July Fourth holiday.

Authorities report that at least 132 people died in those floods, and over 160 individuals are still unaccounted for in Kerr County alone, with ten more presumed missing from nearby jurisdictions. Local officials are under scrutiny for their emergency response efforts, especially concerning warnings about the rapid rise of floodwaters.

Search and rescue operations in Kerrville picked back up late Sunday after a temporary pause. Officials canvassed neighborhoods after midnight to alert residents to new flooding risks. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that teams could resume efforts in the western part of the county.

In San Saba County, approximately 100 homes sustained damage, with local nonprofit leader Ashley Johnson citing damage to farmland and infrastructure. “Anything you can imagine in a rural community was damaged,” she said.

Governor Greg Abbott announced on social media that rescues occurred in multiple counties, including Lampasas and Schleicher. Officials in San Saba County ordered evacuations for homes deemed at risk along the San Saba River.

A broad weather system continues to produce scattered thunderstorms across Texas, exacerbating the flooding situation. Emergency responders rescued several motorists stranded in rising waters, including one individual caught in waist-deep rapids near the Bosque River.

In Sonora, local authorities urged evacuations as floodwaters rose dangerously high. Mayor Juanita Gomez reported that her city had opened a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

In Kerrville, resident Matthew Stone, who has been assisting neighbors with flood-related clean-up, expressed gratitude for the ongoing community support amid the crisis. “The cops have been coming back and forth; we’re getting lots of alerts, we’re getting a lot of support,” he said.

The flooding, linked to intense and prolonged rainfall, has significantly impacted the community. Previous warnings from federal authorities have underscored the severity of the historical weather events this July.