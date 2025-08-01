Severe Flooding Strands Passengers in New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) — Severe thunderstorms and torrential rain affected New York City and New Jersey on Thursday, stranding rush-hour passengers on a train stuck in floodwaters and flooding several roadways.

Ahead of the storm, states of emergency were declared in New York City and New Jersey. Cleanup crews were expected to work well into Friday as the area dealt with the aftermath of the downpour. New York Governor Kathy Hochul indicated that Queens experienced the worst conditions, with five inches of rain reported in some areas.

Over 100 passengers were rescued from a stranded Long Island Rail Road train near the Bayside station, which had become trapped in rising waters during rush hour. Passengers reported waiting about two hours for emergency crews to reach them.

“When they said we had to climb down all of a sudden, I was having a panic attack,” one rider shared.

In the aftermath of the storm, two trains were canceled Friday morning due to a lack of train cars and equipment displaced by the flooding, although the Port Washington branch of the LIRR resumed full service later.

Down the line in Bayside, homeowners Diedre and Kosti Agapakis faced their own crisis when a retaining wall failed, sending debris into their backyard.

“When it rains hard, there’s nowhere to go, and debris gets caught up in there,” said Kosti Agapakis. “The LIRR tries to do periodic checks, but I don’t think it’s been sufficient.”

As some drivers faced swift water rescues, the state had pre-positioned emergency vehicles and resources ahead of the storm, allowing responders to act quickly. A total of 14 counties were placed under a state of emergency.

Throughout the storm, major roadways, including the Long Island Expressway, were closed due to high water, and service suspensions affected the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit.

In Staten Island, several streets were submerged, causing significant disruptions for local businesses. Videos showed cars nearly submerged and people navigating through waist-deep waters.

In New Jersey, acting Governor Tahesha Way reported flooding across major highways. Areas already saturated from recent storms faced additional damage, compounding the challenges for residents.

Rescue efforts continued into the night as first responders assisted people trapped in vehicles and homes impacted by the severe weather.

As the recovery efforts began, Hochul urged residents to remain cautious as more rain was expected.