News
Severe Flooding Strikes Lancaster County, Emergency Crews Respond
Manheim, PA — Severe flooding hit Lancaster County late Monday evening, leaving over 1,000 residents without power and road closures in multiple areas. Emergency services have been responding continuously to incidents as rainfall persisted into early Tuesday morning.
Dispatch logs from Lancaster County Wide Communications indicate first responders attended to more than 100 calls since 6:38 p.m. Monday, focusing on water rescues and flooded roadways. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Lancaster and six surrounding counties, warning of potential creek and stream overflows.
From 4 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, Lancaster Airport recorded over 3.6 inches of rain, significantly affecting local rivers. The Conestoga River rose from 5 feet to more than 9 feet within a short span and continues to rise, prompting warnings of minor flooding.
In the Manheim area, Chiques Creek overflowed, while other rivers saw minor increases and remain stable. Emergency crews, including those from the Wrightsville Fire Company, used inflatable rafts commonly known as “banana boats” to rescue occupants stranded in vehicles.
PPL reported over 1,220 power outages primarily in Roherstown, and officials expect more thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon, adding to the rainfall totals. Forecasters predict an additional inch of rain, with drainage systems working to clear the accumulated water.
This continues to be a developing situation, with updates expected as more information becomes available.
