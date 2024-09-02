News
Severe Floods Claim Lives in Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas
At least nine people have tragically lost their lives due to severe flooding in Hyderabad and nearby regions. The floods were caused by heavy rainfall that submerged roads and homes, creating dangerous conditions for commuters and pedestrians.
Among the victims are a couple, Yakub and Saidabee, who were working at a pre-cast cement bricks factory in Nayakangudem village, located in the Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district. Their son, Sharif, was able to swim to safety thanks to a life jacket dropped from a drone deployed by the police.
Additionally, a father and daughter duo, Nunawat Motilal and Nunawat Ashwini, aged 26, were swept away in Khammam district when their car became submerged in floodwaters. In another incident, two family members are feared missing after their home collapsed in Kusumanchi mandal.
The Chief Minister convened an emergency review meeting to assess the situation in the flooded regions and operate relief efforts. The South Central Railway has canceled 99 trains due to waterlogging on the tracks, causing significant disruptions in travel.
Moreover, breaches were reported along the Kazipet to Vijayawada railway sections, with five trains stranded and 15 others diverted. The government has issued a flash flood risk warning for 19 districts, with a red alert declared in nine districts, including Adilabad and Nirmal.
The adverse weather conditions are attributed to a low-pressure system over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal that intensified into a depression. This system is expected to move west or northwest, indicating that more rain could be on the way.
