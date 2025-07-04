Severe Heat Advisory Issued for Wisconsin Before Independence Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin — A heat advisory is now in effect from noon today until 8 PM CDT across Rusk, Chippewa, and Eau Claire counties. The National Weather Service warns that heat index values could approach 100 degrees.

High temperatures and humidity may lead to heat-related illnesses. Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, and check in on friends and neighbors.

The humidity surged on Thursday, with dew points climbing to the mid-60s after several cooler days. Daily highs reached the low 90s in the Chippewa Valley and mid to upper 80s in the surrounding areas.

As the warm weather continues into the holiday weekend, Friday’s forecast warns of heat index levels nearing 100 degrees, with dew points around 70 to possibly 75 degrees. It is crucial for people celebrating Independence Day to remain hydrated.

Forecasters recommend drinking water frequently throughout the day, even before thirst sets in. Avoiding dehydrating beverages like caffeinated drinks, alcohol, and sugary sodas is also encouraged.

While there may be a few isolated showers or thunderstorms on Friday, most precipitation is expected in the early morning hours. The chance for significant storm activity may increase on Saturday, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

Current forecasts outline a Level 1 risk of severe storms across Western Wisconsin, with the potential for strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Thunderstorms may be particularly intense on Saturday afternoon, possibly accompanying a line of strong storms expected between 2 PM and 6 PM.

Precipitation amounts could range from one to three inches, with a chance for localized heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. Residents should take precautions due to possible hazardous weather conditions into Saturday evening.

Next week, conditions are expected to stabilize with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, along with more chances for showers on Tuesday.