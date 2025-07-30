Severe Heat Alerts Issued for Tri-State Area Amid Storm Threats

NUEVA YORK — The tri-state area is under weather alerts due to extreme heat and humidity, which could lead to record temperatures and severe storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday with heat index values potentially exceeding 105 degrees Fahrenheit. This is particularly concerning in northeastern New Jersey, where an excessive heat warning is in effect.

In addition to the heat, air quality alerts have been issued due to high levels of tropospheric ozone, posing risks for individuals with respiratory conditions. Forecasters expect the hazardous conditions to persist throughout the week.

As the week progresses, temperatures are expected to remain elevated, with the possibility of approaching record highs again on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon, increasing the chances of severe storms and flooding risk from Thursday through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service warns that these conditions can lead to heat exhaustion and heatstroke, especially for those with underlying health issues. Cooling centers are available throughout the city for those seeking relief.

In addition, with the ongoing heatwave, caution is advised: Drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and monitor local weather updates closely.

On another front, fires in Canada have produced smoke across New York, prompting air quality alerts impacting millions. More than 14 million acres have burned in Canada this year, worsening conditions in the tri-state area.

Authorities recommend that vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, stay indoors as fine particulate matter reaches hazardous levels.

The current air quality alert will last until Sunday, with health advisories in place for those exposed to particulate matter.

Residents are urged to exercise caution due to simultaneous weather hazards in the region.