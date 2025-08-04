Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A powerful storm swept through Cheyenne and nearby areas on Friday afternoon, resulting in baseball-sized hail and several funnel clouds, which caused significant damage to vehicles, homes, and trees.

At 5:31 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cheyenne issued a severe thunderstorm warning, quickly followed by a tornado warning. Tornado sirens sounded throughout the city as residents took cover.

Matthew McLaughlin, a general forecaster with the NWS, reported that four funnel clouds were identified over Cheyenne but thankfully there were no touchdowns. The storm dropped hail across the region, with some of the most severe hail found in downtown Cheyenne.

“The biggest hail of the entire event was actually measured eight miles southwest of Burns, with hailstones reaching three inches,” McLaughlin said. “Downtown Cheyenne reported baseball-sized hail.”

Rhiannon Knight, a resident of Cheyenne for ten years, experienced damage to her home while she was taking a shower. She rushed to help her 14-year-old brother and their pets to safety as the storm intensified.

“It was absolutely terrible,” said Knight. “We could just hear everything shatter.” Her boyfriend, who was driving home at the time, almost got into a wreck due to backed-up traffic caused by the storm.

“I’ve never seen a storm like this, not just in Cheyenne but anywhere I’ve lived or visited,” Knight remarked. “I’ve been through hurricanes, but this was bad.”

The storm also brought intense thunder and lightning, contributing to the chaos. Social media was flooded with posts showcasing the damage, including one by Theresa Gomez, who shared photos of her damaged car, showcasing a shattered windshield and a hood covered in dents.

Matt Butler, the operations coordinator for Laramie County Emergency Services, noted that while damage was reported, it was concentrated mostly in the downtown area. No public safety risks remain as of Saturday, despite radar indicating potential for additional storms.

As of Saturday afternoon, no injuries had been reported. Coincidentally, the storm occurred exactly 40 years after the infamous Cheyenne flood of 1985, which resulted in numerous fatalities and damages.