News
Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A powerful storm swept through Cheyenne and nearby areas on Friday afternoon, resulting in baseball-sized hail and several funnel clouds, which caused significant damage to vehicles, homes, and trees.
At 5:31 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cheyenne issued a severe thunderstorm warning, quickly followed by a tornado warning. Tornado sirens sounded throughout the city as residents took cover.
Matthew McLaughlin, a general forecaster with the NWS, reported that four funnel clouds were identified over Cheyenne but thankfully there were no touchdowns. The storm dropped hail across the region, with some of the most severe hail found in downtown Cheyenne.
“The biggest hail of the entire event was actually measured eight miles southwest of Burns, with hailstones reaching three inches,” McLaughlin said. “Downtown Cheyenne reported baseball-sized hail.”
Rhiannon Knight, a resident of Cheyenne for ten years, experienced damage to her home while she was taking a shower. She rushed to help her 14-year-old brother and their pets to safety as the storm intensified.
“It was absolutely terrible,” said Knight. “We could just hear everything shatter.” Her boyfriend, who was driving home at the time, almost got into a wreck due to backed-up traffic caused by the storm.
“I’ve never seen a storm like this, not just in Cheyenne but anywhere I’ve lived or visited,” Knight remarked. “I’ve been through hurricanes, but this was bad.”
The storm also brought intense thunder and lightning, contributing to the chaos. Social media was flooded with posts showcasing the damage, including one by Theresa Gomez, who shared photos of her damaged car, showcasing a shattered windshield and a hood covered in dents.
Matt Butler, the operations coordinator for Laramie County Emergency Services, noted that while damage was reported, it was concentrated mostly in the downtown area. No public safety risks remain as of Saturday, despite radar indicating potential for additional storms.
As of Saturday afternoon, no injuries had been reported. Coincidentally, the storm occurred exactly 40 years after the infamous Cheyenne flood of 1985, which resulted in numerous fatalities and damages.
Recent Posts
- Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
- Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed
- Severe Storms Hit North Texas as Heat Returns Next Week
- Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
- Air Quality Alerts Issued Across Midwest and Northeast Due to Canadian Wildfires
- 20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC
- Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series
- Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy
- Navigating Workplace Injuries: A Guide to Charlotte Workers Compensation Lawyers
- Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season
- Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging
- Compensation Scheme For Car Finance Mis-Selling Set To Launch Next Year
- Norman Reedus Discusses Daryl’s Future and Reunion Hopes
- Sonora Crashes Lead to DUI Arrest and Major Bicycle Injuries
- Lena Dunham Proposes ‘Scandoval’ Movie to Andy Cohen
- Shawn Mendes Sparks Speculation with Post-Concert Photos
- Demi Lovato Drops New Single ‘Fast’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
- Mount Rainier Quake Swarm Shows Signs of Weakening, Experts Say
- Moody’s Upgrades Dominican Republic’s Credit Rating to Ba2