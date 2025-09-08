News
Severe Storms and Blackouts Hit North Georgia and Metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA — Severe storms and strong winds swept through north Georgia and metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon, causing widespread power outages and prompting multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene and Putnam Counties until 6:15 p.m. earlier in the afternoon. A separate warning for Jasper County was in effect until 5:45 p.m.
Georgia Power reported that thousands of residents across the region were without electricity. The Vinings area of Cobb County reported over 1,200 customers affected, significant compared to typical outages.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon warned that scattered storms and heavy rainfall were possible, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat as a cold front moved through the area.
“By Sunday, we expect much drier conditions and slightly cooler temperatures,” Deon said, predicting highs in the lower 80s early next week.
As the afternoon progressed, residents shared accounts of storm-related damage. Trees were reported down across various neighborhoods, and local authorities urged citizens to stay indoors during the severe weather.
With the potential for additional severe weather, Georgia residents are advised to stay updated with local forecasts and heed any alerts from officials.
