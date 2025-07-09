Severe Storms Bring Flash Flood Warnings to Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A flash flood warning remains in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening for several counties, including northwestern Burlington, northwestern Camden, southeastern Bucks, east central Montgomery, and northeastern Philadelphia. At 6:40 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Bensalem and Northeast Philadelphia, resulting in flooding along US Route 1 with lane closures.

Between one and two inches of rain have fallen in the area, with additional amounts possibly reaching up to half an inch. Flash flooding is already occurring, leading to flooding of small creeks, urban areas, highways, and other low-lying zones.

Some locations that may be affected include Philadelphia, Camden, Bensalem, and Burlington. Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads. The National Weather Service emphasizes, ‘Turn around…don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,’ as most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.

In addition to the flash flood warning, a flood watch remains in effect until midnight EDT tonight across parts of Delaware and New Jersey. Heavy rainfall in the region raises the potential for flooding in urban areas and low-lying locations. The storms are fueled by a frontal boundary that has collided with a tropical air mass, causing widespread showers and thunderstorms.

The public is encouraged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared for potential flooding.