Severe Storms Bring Flooding and Dust Hazards to Southern Arizona

PHOENIX, Arizona – Southern Arizona is facing widespread showers and thunderstorms, leading to flooding concerns and gusty winds across the region. The National Weather Service reported these conditions began moving into the Phoenix metro area on Thursday evening.

At around 8:23 p.m., the service warned residents of potential hazards including heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and minor flooding. “A few storms have now developed over portions of the Phoenix metro. Expect some gusty winds and brief heavy downpours,” they noted.

Looking ahead, the rain is expected to clear out by Friday midday, leaving temperatures near normal for this time of year. Friday is projected to have highs around 105 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity possibly raising heat indexes.

However, isolated thunderstorms are forecasted to redevelop Friday evening, particularly in the Valley and the High Country, including areas near Flagstaff and the Kaibab Plateau. Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department reminded residents of the threat, stating, “Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding.”

Motorists are advised to be cautious, especially in areas prone to reduced visibility due to dust storms. This week, officials warned that sudden dust storms could create hazardous driving conditions, especially along Interstate 10.

Advisories issued by the National Weather Service in Tucson alerted residents of strong thunderstorm outflows that could produce gusts of 40-45 mph. These could drop visibility to less than one-mile in certain areas, posing risks for multi-vehicle accidents.

Officials recommend those with respiratory problems to remain indoors during storms as dust can exacerbate health issues. The Arizona Department of Health Services shared precautions to prevent heat exhaustion and heat strokes during this hot season.

As weather patterns are expected to stabilize later this week, residents are encouraged to stay alert and continue monitoring local weather updates.