News
Severe Storms Bring Flooding and Dust Hazards to Southern Arizona
PHOENIX, Arizona – Southern Arizona is facing widespread showers and thunderstorms, leading to flooding concerns and gusty winds across the region. The National Weather Service reported these conditions began moving into the Phoenix metro area on Thursday evening.
At around 8:23 p.m., the service warned residents of potential hazards including heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and minor flooding. “A few storms have now developed over portions of the Phoenix metro. Expect some gusty winds and brief heavy downpours,” they noted.
Looking ahead, the rain is expected to clear out by Friday midday, leaving temperatures near normal for this time of year. Friday is projected to have highs around 105 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity possibly raising heat indexes.
However, isolated thunderstorms are forecasted to redevelop Friday evening, particularly in the Valley and the High Country, including areas near Flagstaff and the Kaibab Plateau. Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department reminded residents of the threat, stating, “Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding.”
Motorists are advised to be cautious, especially in areas prone to reduced visibility due to dust storms. This week, officials warned that sudden dust storms could create hazardous driving conditions, especially along Interstate 10.
Advisories issued by the National Weather Service in Tucson alerted residents of strong thunderstorm outflows that could produce gusts of 40-45 mph. These could drop visibility to less than one-mile in certain areas, posing risks for multi-vehicle accidents.
Officials recommend those with respiratory problems to remain indoors during storms as dust can exacerbate health issues. The Arizona Department of Health Services shared precautions to prevent heat exhaustion and heat strokes during this hot season.
As weather patterns are expected to stabilize later this week, residents are encouraged to stay alert and continue monitoring local weather updates.
Recent Posts
- Severe Storms Bring Flooding and Dust Hazards to Southern Arizona
- Fandango Expands Streaming Service with Live Pay-Per-View Features
- Dexter: Resurrection’s Episode 6 Delivers Shocking Plot Twist
- Rob Zombie’s ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ Returns to Theaters for 20th Anniversary
- John Oliver Critiques Trump’s Immigration Policies on Last Week Tonight
- Cardi B Releases New Single ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
- Philadelphia 76ers Hint at Throwback Uniforms Amid Roster Updates
- Gov. Abbott Activates Emergency Response as Tropical System Approaches Texas
- Bob Odenkirk Transforms into Action Star with ‘Nobody 2’
- Lisa Rinna’s Summer Bikini Photos Spark Fan Reactions
- Nicola Peltz Revives Mother’s Wedding Dress for Vow Renewal with Brooklyn Beckham
- FC Motagua Faces CS Cartaginés in Concacaf Matchup
- Superman Leads Into Peacemaker Season 2, Says James Gunn
- Conan Gray Releases Introspective Album ‘Wishbone’ Amid Heartbreak
- Stephen King Imagines Ending for Trump Administration
- Trump Unveils Kennedy Center Honors Amid Controversy
- Batya Ungar-Sargon Critiques Democrats’ Views on Crime Policy
- Kat Timpf Shares Breast Cancer Journey Hours Before Giving Birth
- Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Enjoy Pre-Wedding Relaxation in Italy
- Pat Fitzmaurice Offers Key Fantasy Football Draft Strategies