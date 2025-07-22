News
Severe Storms Cause Damage in Forsyth and Guilford Counties
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Thunderstorms late Sunday produced damaging winds in Forsyth and Guilford counties, leading to downed trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service received numerous reports of damage starting around 9:05 p.m. in Forsyth County. A tree fell along Glenwood Street, about two miles south of Pfafftown. A few minutes later, two trees and a power line were reported down on Pacific Drive, southeast of Stanleyville.
In Guilford County, incidents were reported around 10 p.m. involving a downed tree and power line along Cypress Park Road, approximately three miles south-southwest of Greensboro. Another event was documented near the intersection of South Holden Road and West Vandalia Road, also with downed trees and power lines.
These reports came through local 911 call centers. Emergency response teams are checking the areas for safety and clearing the debris. Officials are urging residents to stay cautious and report any dangerous situations.
Additionally, flash flooding remains a risk in the Piedmont Triad as slow-moving thunderstorms persist, which can lead to further isolated flash floods. Rescue operations took place when emergency crews responded to calls of individuals trapped in vehicles and basements affected by sudden floods.
Weather experts noted hot, humid conditions will continue over the next few days. Residents should prepare for the possibility of more storms and secure their outdoor belongings in anticipation of severe weather.
Recent Posts
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon