Severe Storms Cause Damage in Forsyth and Guilford Counties

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Thunderstorms late Sunday produced damaging winds in Forsyth and Guilford counties, leading to downed trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service received numerous reports of damage starting around 9:05 p.m. in Forsyth County. A tree fell along Glenwood Street, about two miles south of Pfafftown. A few minutes later, two trees and a power line were reported down on Pacific Drive, southeast of Stanleyville.

In Guilford County, incidents were reported around 10 p.m. involving a downed tree and power line along Cypress Park Road, approximately three miles south-southwest of Greensboro. Another event was documented near the intersection of South Holden Road and West Vandalia Road, also with downed trees and power lines.

These reports came through local 911 call centers. Emergency response teams are checking the areas for safety and clearing the debris. Officials are urging residents to stay cautious and report any dangerous situations.

Additionally, flash flooding remains a risk in the Piedmont Triad as slow-moving thunderstorms persist, which can lead to further isolated flash floods. Rescue operations took place when emergency crews responded to calls of individuals trapped in vehicles and basements affected by sudden floods.

Weather experts noted hot, humid conditions will continue over the next few days. Residents should prepare for the possibility of more storms and secure their outdoor belongings in anticipation of severe weather.