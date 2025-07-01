Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A strong line of storms swept through the Ozarks on Sunday, resulting in significant damage and the tragic death of a 20-year-old woman in Springfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a large tree fell on her vehicle just southwest of the city, causing her death shortly before 5 p.m.

As severe weather moved through the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued hazardous weather outlooks for 37 counties, including Greene, Christian, and Taney. Forecasters warned of winds reaching up to 63 mph, along with hail and localized flooding.

City Utilities reported that nearly 37,000 customers lost power as a result of the storm, and lineworkers worked overnight to restore services. By Monday morning, about 9,000 customers remained without electricity as crews continued their efforts.

A spokesperson from Liberty Utilities stated that around 660 customers were still affected, down from an initial 10,000 outages after the storm. They projected that power would be restored by Monday evening to those who could safely receive it.

In response to the severe conditions, Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management deployed assessment teams to evaluate the storm’s damage. They urged residents to report storm damage to obtain additional aid. Reports of downed trees and power lines were widespread, with some businesses temporarily closing due to power outages.

Compounding the issues, several outdoor warning sirens in Greene County were reported malfunctioning. Repair crews began examining the damaged sirens but were limited by the ongoing severe weather conditions.

City Utilities also warned residents about the dangers of downed power lines, advising everyone to treat them as live and hazardous. They urged the public to report any natural gas odors immediately.

This storm came just weeks after another severe weather event that had similarly impacted the Springfield area, demonstrating the ongoing vulnerability of the region to dangerous storms.