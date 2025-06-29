Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead

CLARK MILLS, N.Y. – Severe thunderstorms on Sunday caused a Flash Flood Emergency in Chenango County, New York. The storms led to three deaths, including two 6-year-old twin sisters. Heavy rainfall between 3 and 5 inches flooded roads, creeks, and some homes in the region.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton reported that the storms struck just after 4 a.m. ET, prompting urgent warnings for residents. An EF-1 tornado touched down, packing winds up to 105 mph and leaving a destructive 2.4-mile path.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that a tree fell on the home of the twin sisters, tragically leading to their deaths. Emergency responders pronounced them dead at the scene after a tree crashed through the roof. A 50-year-old woman also lost her life when a tree fell on her home.

More than 30,000 residents experienced power outages as the storm moved through. Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr., stated, “We are doing everything we can to respond quickly and safely to the damage left by these storms.”

Flash flooding was reported in places like Norwich, Sherburne, and New Berlin. Officials urged people to seek higher ground and warned that this was a dangerous situation.

The deluge also left at least 10 individuals stranded and required the Department of Transportation to clear debris from various roads. Flash Flood Warnings remained in effect for parts of Broome and Tioga counties, as well as Susquehanna and Wayne counties in Pennsylvania.

Emergency teams are currently responding to this crisis as they continue assessments of flood damage across the areas affected.