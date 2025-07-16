Severe Storms Cause Flash Flooding Across New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) – Heavy rainstorms swept through New York City and parts of New Jersey on Monday night into Tuesday, resulting in flash flooding that tragically claimed the lives of two individuals in Plainfield, New Jersey. The storms caused widespread disruptions, including flooding of roadways and transit systems.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather, urging residents to stay indoors. “We are here to support our communities as they recover from this catastrophe,” Murphy said during a tour of the affected areas on Tuesday morning.

In New York City, rainfall exceeded 2 inches in just one hour, leading to subway closures and extensive delays. Videos captured subway stations inundated with water, as the city’s aging sewer infrastructure struggled to cope.

The flooding led to stranded vehicles and impeded emergency responses. In Westchester County, officials reported multiple rescues as cars became submerged on major highways, and some areas recorded up to 6 inches of rain within a short period.

Two women lost their lives after their car was swept away in Plainfield during the height of the flood. Emergency responder efforts were swift, but both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Business owners faced extensive damage as the storms flooded shops and restaurants. Dr. Michael Smulewitz, a dentist in Scotch Plains, reported five feet of water in his basement, highlighting the challenges of recovering without insurance coverage for flood damage.

Meanwhile, the Plainfield Area Humane Society requested donations after being severely impacted by the flooding, which destroyed much of their supplies. Thankfully, all animals were relocated to safety before the floods hit. The shelter is currently in dire need of food and bedding.

The storm had significant effects on air travel as well, with over 600 flights canceled at local airports on Tuesday due to ongoing weather conditions. Passengers found themselves stranded, with many seeking hotel accommodations.

Authorities have urged all residents in affected areas to stay vigilant, as the aftermath of these storms continues to unfold. New Jersey plans to provide necessary assistance to those impacted by the flooding.