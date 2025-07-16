Severe Storms Cause Flooding and Fatalities Across New Jersey and New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Severe storms swept through New Jersey and New York on July 15, resulting in widespread flooding and two fatalities in New Jersey. Heavy rain that began Monday night continued into Tuesday, leading to road closures and a state of emergency declaration in New Jersey.

New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy confirmed the deadly storm caused chaos across the region, leading to calls for residents to stay indoors and avoid travel. ‘We are committed to helping those impacted recover,’ he stated during a tour of the flood damage.

Many vehicles were stranded following the intense rain. Reports indicate that 100 flights were canceled at local airports due to the weather disruptions. Meanwhile, the Plainfield Area Humane Society reported severe flooding in its facility, leading to a request for donations since the shelter was completely inundated.

In Scotch Plains, businesses were hard hit, with one dentist discovering five feet of water in his basement. ‘Insurance will not cover anything. That is the sad part,’ said Dr. Michael Smulewitz. Other business owners worked tirelessly to recover as floodwaters rose.

Tragically, two women were killed in Plainfield when their vehicle was swept away by rising waters. Emergency personnel quickly responded, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

In New York City, subway services faced significant delays due to flooding, with some stations temporarily closed as floodwaters surged. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported flooding issues affected multiple subway lines.

Elsewhere, Westchester County had to rescue several individuals trapped in their vehicles due to high water. The National Weather Service warned of potential new flooding as storm systems continued to develop.

This storm followed reports of damaging winds and heavy rains across northern New Jersey, prompting ongoing assessments for federal emergency aid. Residents were advised to monitor local forecasts as the weather pattern remained unsettled.