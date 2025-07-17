Severe Storms Cause Flooding in Wautoma, Wisconsin

WAUTOMA, Wisconsin — Severe storms swept through Northeast Wisconsin on July 16, 2025, bringing heavy rain and reports of tornadoes and flash flooding to the southern region of the state. The storms began in the afternoon and quickly escalated, affecting cities like Waupun and Wautoma.

During the 3 p.m. hour, a tornado was confirmed near Waupun and another close to the Iron Ridge/Horicon area. Radar also indicated a tornado near Wautoma, but the Wautoma Police Department stated, “No damage from a tornado was reported.” However, the city experienced significant flash flooding.

According to local authorities, Wautoma received around 4.5 inches of rain in under an hour and a half, resulting in multiple flooded roads. State Highways 21 and 73 were temporarily closed for about 45 minutes due to the flooding.

Wautoma Police Chief Paul Mott described the situation, saying, “In certain areas, we ended up with almost four feet of water on the roadway. We had to shut the road down, as one section had four vehicles stalled in all lanes.” Mott noted that one of those vehicles was an electric car trying to navigate through the water.

Emergency personnel reported that several vehicles were trapped in the floodwaters, some submerged up to their rooftops. Fortunately, the water receded quickly, and Mott noted, “Just as fast as it came up, it went back down, and within an hour, we were able to open the highway back up.” Yet, residual flooding remains in some neighborhoods.

Wautoma Fire Chief Josh Grenier remarked that this was the worst flooding he had witnessed since 2001. Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have been reported, according to police.

Initial radar estimates suggest rainfall totals in the area ranged from 1 to over 5 inches, depending on location. Meteorologists continue to monitor the situation as residents clean up and assess the damage.