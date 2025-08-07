Severe Storms Cause Flooding in Charlotte and Moore County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Heavy rains throughout central North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina triggered significant flooding on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Areas like Rock Hill and Mecklenburg County experienced the worst conditions, with Rock Hill receiving nearly five inches of rain in just 24 hours by 3 p.m.

A viewer shared a video showing flooding in front of a Rock Hill home, as Pineville reported water trapping a car on Town Center Boulevard. Fortunately, officials confirmed the driver was safe and that floodwaters were receding.

In Waxhaw, a fallen tree struck a residence, and flooding overran a greenway in Charlotte’s Selwyn Village area. Photos taken on Wakefield Drive near Little Sugar Creek Greenway showed significant water accumulation.

Concurrently, the aftermath of Tropical Depression Chantal in early July continues to impact Moore County. Nearly a month later, the recovery effort remains challenging. The storm deposited nearly 10 inches of rain on July 6, causing extensive damage to a food bank, a golf course, and critical infrastructure.

Emily Yopp, the town manager of Carthage, voiced concerns about the storm’s unprecedented power, stating, “Chantal was different: there was so much rain and so much power.” Though there were no fatalities, the storm deeply affected residents’ livelihoods.

Jason Kanawati Stephany, a spokesperson for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, noted the heightened hunger crisis in Moore County, stating, “The recent storm only made challenges worse. More than 41,000 people in the Sandhills lack the resources to consistently keep food on the table.”

In addition to the immediate disaster, public health risks due to potential water contamination and mold growth are now being monitored. Health director Matthew Garner emphasized the need to address potential long-term issues.

The impact on the economy has also been significant, with critical infrastructure requiring urgent upgrades. Yopp highlighted, “We’re starting to realize that we’re seeing more rain and more storms, and that we need to upgrade these dams, these pipes, these drain systems, these culverts to accommodate all this extra rain.”

As recovery efforts continue, county commissioners will discuss a resolution for swift restoration of the affected areas. Meanwhile, residents remain in a fight for their livelihoods as they navigate the lingering impact of severe weather.