Severe Storms Damaged Power Lines, Causing Chaos in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) – Severe storms hit Las Vegas on Tuesday, damaging power lines and leaving thousands without electricity. Wind gusts reached up to 70 mph, causing around 50 power poles to fall across the valley.

According to NV Energy, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, over 6,000 customers remained without power, although electricity was restored to about 14,000 others. The storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a dust storm warning for central Clark County at 4 p.m.

Witnesses reported a dust storm near Cactus Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, coinciding with reports of downed power lines near Sahara Avenue and Atlantic Street. Clark County police and fire officials blocked off these affected areas for safety.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Clark County reported 232 power outages affecting more than 27,000 customers. The fallout from the storm caused significant disruption, especially along Tropicana Avenue, where 30 power poles were damaged and the road was closed from Sandhill Road to Eastern Avenue.

Business owners along this stretch faced severe impacts. “It’s devastating. We had just stocked up. I know we’re going to lose it all,” said the owner of Chapala Mexican Restaurant. Some residents were also unable to return home due to hazards posed by fallen lines.

Local resident Muriel Cyrus expressed her concerns: “I’m worried about my fridge and my pets. We’ve never had an outage this long.”

NV Energy advised motorists and residents to stay indoors and avoid downed power lines. Repairs in the affected areas may take weeks, according to NV Energy crew members. The utility company is working with Clark County officials to assist those impacted.

This is a developing story, with updates expected as repairs progress and conditions improve.