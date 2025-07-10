Severe Storms Delay 429 Flights and Cause 90 Cancellations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are experiencing significant disruptions as severe weather sweeps through the area. As of 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, there were 429 flight delays and 90 cancellations.

The severe storms have brought heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds to Charlotte and surrounding areas, prompting officials to issue a Weather Alert. Forecasts predict rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated areas receiving up to 5 inches over the next few days.

The situation worsened just before 8 p.m. when a ground stop was implemented due to worsening weather conditions, which is expected to last until at least 10:30 p.m. This has left many travelers stranded and scrambling for alternative arrangements.

Rainfall rates are expected to be substantial, at 1 to 2 inches per hour, raising concerns over flash flooding. Areas hardest hit include Catawba and Iredell counties, which have already seen downed trees and power outages.

In addition to Charlotte, other airports in North Carolina are also experiencing delays and cancellations. As of 9 p.m., Raleigh-Durham International Airport reported 123 delays and 23 cancellations, while Piedmont Triad International Airport noted 23 delays and 12 cancellations.

The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for multiple counties, including Alamance, Caswell, and Guilford, where damaging winds exceeding 60 mph could occur. Officials advise travelers to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

As of now, the Federal Aviation Administration reports a total of 451 delays and 131 cancellations at the Charlotte airport, as crews work to manage the disruptions caused by the storms.