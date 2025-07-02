Severe Storms Expected in Massachusetts Tuesday Evening

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A round of severe storms is forecasted to sweep across Massachusetts Tuesday evening, bringing heavy downpours and damaging winds.

A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for parts of Norfolk and Worcester counties, but it has since expired. Meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese of StormTeam 5 indicates that new storm activity is expected to arrive by 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“A big concern is the wind that is pushing in with the storms. We could see wind gusts of up to 40 to 60 miles per hour,” Cicalese said. “These storms have a history of bringing down power lines.” The storms are predicted to dissipate by midnight, leaving behind light showers overnight.

The temperatures remain high, with readings in the upper 80s in Boston. Cicalese mentions that the heat index continues to hover in the 90s due to persistent humidity.

Looking ahead, Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, while Independence Day on Friday should see lower temperatures in the 80s, along with a drop in humidity.

The National Weather Service is urging residents to stay cautious and prepared for the storms.