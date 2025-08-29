News
Severe Storms Expected in Central Florida This Evening
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for strong storms this evening, with tornado warnings in effect after mid-afternoon precipitation. Meteorologists predict that severe conditions will arise between now and 9:00 PM, bringing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging winds.
According to the National Weather Service, a stationary boundary over the state has created warm and moist conditions leading to increased rainfall today compared to previous days. As a result, temperatures rose to the lower nineties, contributing to atmospheric instability.
This afternoon, storms began developing across regions including New Smyrna Beach, which reported a temperature drop to 84 degrees, feeling like 94 due to humidity. Other areas such as Orlando reached a high of 91 degrees before cooling down significantly with rain.
The storms are expected to affect evening commuters with localized flooding possible. Meteorologists noted that while significant rainfall has already been recorded, additional accumulation could result in further complications.
By 7:00 PM, meteorologists observed strong storms moving along the I-4 corridor. These storms are predicted to fade into the night, but rain is expected to continue through 10:00 PM, tapering off thereafter.
This weekend, forecasters anticipate widespread rain coverage, with high temperatures expected to be capped in the upper eighties as Labor Day approaches. Residents are advised to stay alert for updates and prepare for soggy conditions ahead.
As the peak of hurricane season approaches on September 10th, weather officials are monitoring a tropical wave that recently emerged off the western coast of Africa, although development chances remain low at this time.
Recent Posts
- Ben Shelton Surprised by Trinity Rodman at US Open Press Conference
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production