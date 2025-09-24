Severe Storms Expected in North Texas as Summer Heat Ends

DALLAS, Texas — A significant weather change is on the way for North Texas as a cold front approaches this Tuesday evening. This front could bring scattered thunderstorms and a slump in summer heat, marking a shift to a cooler fall climate.

Tuesday will begin with warm, muggy conditions, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-90s. The heat index is expected to exceed 100 degrees across much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, prompting weather warnings for high temperatures.

As the day progresses, the cold front will move into DFW‘s northern and northwestern counties, leading to the development of thunderstorms by late afternoon. The National Weather Service indicates that while the tornado risk remains low, there could still be high winds reaching 55-60 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter, particularly in areas north and east of DFW. The storms are anticipated to gain strength as evening falls.

Rain and thunderstorms will likely continue into Wednesday morning, with the chance of heavy downpours before tapering off in the afternoon. Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to cool down to around the 70s as clouds increase.

Thursday promises a more fall-like feel, with crisp mornings and highs in the low 80s. Sunshine is set to return in full force on Friday, predicted to be the “pick day of the week.”

Weather forecasts indicate that pleasant conditions will persist throughout the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and mostly clear skies. The National Weather Service recommends that residents stay tuned to updates as the weather evolves, particularly concerning the storm activity expected over the coming days.