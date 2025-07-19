Severe Storms and Flash Flooding Threaten Midwest Cities This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Upper Midwest is facing a stormy weekend as severe thunderstorms and flash flooding threaten major metro areas, including Chicago and Detroit. The FOX Forecast Center warns of damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes as a weather system develops and moves east-southeast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration‘s (NOAA) Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms across several states, which could be upgraded if conditions worsen. Major cities like Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Chicago are included in this warning.

Early Saturday morning, severe thunderstorms were already impacting Iowa, with storm activity expected to advance toward eastern cities later in the day, including Milwaukee and Indianapolis. Forecasters emphasize that the intensity of the storm complex is critical, with communities near the initial storm developments likely to face the most significant risks.

According to FOX Weather, the storm evolution will depend on how the ongoing thunderstorm complex organizes itself. While some areas may experience less severe weather, there is a high chance of scattered thunderstorms developing throughout the day.

In the eastern part of the storm threat zone, the potential for flash flooding and isolated heavy rain events is expected to increase. Cities such as Cleveland, Erie, Detroit, and Fort Wayne are also under consideration for late Saturday storms.

Meanwhile, other parts of the United States are also at risk. A line of thunderstorms is moving across eastern Montana, western Dakotas, and into western Nebraska, posing risks for large hail and possible tornadoes. Areas like Rapid City and North Platte are in this hail threat zone.

Eastern Virginia and northern North Carolina are also highlighted for potential damaging winds and severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center includes Richmond and the Norfolk/Hampton Roads area in the risk zone. Residents are advised to stay informed about weather conditions and take safety precautions.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center issued a risk level for flash flooding, affecting regions from Iowa to the Atlantic Coast as widespread rain is forecasted.