Severe Storms and Heat Expected This Weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Maryland is preparing for a weekend of extreme heat and potential thunderstorms, prompting a weather Alert Day on Saturday and Sunday. Forecasters predict high temperatures in the low to mid-90s, making it feel as hot as 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service warns residents to stay vigilant, as isolated storms are expected to develop Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. Meteorologist Alena Lee reported that some storms could bring damaging wind gusts of up to 65 MPH along with hail and frequent lightning.

“When thunder roars, move indoors,” advised Lee, emphasizing the importance of staying informed about approaching storms. Many areas across Central Maryland experienced temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday, but humidity made it feel significantly hotter.

As temperatures peak Sunday, residents should expect a continued chance of thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. The storms are predicted to intensify as they roll through, with a potential for localized heavy rainfall and strong winds.

“The biggest threat from any severe storm includes damaging winds and heavy rain,” said Lee. The most active weather period is anticipated between lunchtime and 8 p.m. Sunday, when communities may experience the strongest storms.

As humidity continues to rise, the heat index could reach dangerous levels early next week, prompting additional alerts. Forecasts predict a high of around 100 degrees on Monday and similar conditions through Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front is expected to move through mid-week, bringing the chance for more widespread storms along with cooler temperatures. By Thursday, highs will fall back into the low 80s, providing some welcome relief from the oppressive heat.