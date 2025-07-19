Severe Storms to Hit Iowa This Morning, Heat Expected Next Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — A line of storms is moving through Iowa this morning, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds, especially to areas north and east of Des Moines. Rainfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, raising concerns for localized flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and eastern Iowa until 10 a.m. This includes cities like Des Moines and Ames. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

The storms are expected to push southeast, arriving in the Des Moines metro area between 6 and 8 a.m. If the storm line holds together, rain and gusty winds could impact morning commuters.

As the storms move out, the clouds will clear by midday, leading to partly sunny conditions. Temperatures are likely to rise to the mid-80s this afternoon with high humidity making the heat index reach or exceed 90 degrees.

With more storms likely tonight, there is an increased risk for severe weather, and residents should remain aware of the changing conditions. The National Weather Service has cautioned that heavy rainfall could lead to additional flash flooding.

Next week, Iowans should prepare for hotter weather, with highs expected to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. The hottest day may be Wednesday, with heat index readings potentially climbing above 100 degrees.