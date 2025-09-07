News
Severe Storms Hit Philadelphia Region This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia area faced dangerous storms Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
A severe thunderstorm watch, issued by the National Weather Service, was in effect until 8 p.m. for several counties, including Kent and New Castle in Delaware, and Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem in New Jersey.
As warm, humid air set in, temperatures climbed into the upper 80s before the cold front approached from the west. This front triggered showers and thunderstorms throughout the late afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center reported a “Slight” risk for severe storms over most of the Philadelphia area. Regions closer to the shore faced a lower, “Marginal” threat, with expectations that stronger storms would weaken as they moved east.
From 2 p.m. onward, the chances for severe storms grew, lasting until around 9 p.m. Officials warned of damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of flash flooding, with rainfall totals expected between 1 to 3 inches.
Other concerns included the potential for hail and isolated tornadoes, but straight-line winds posed the greatest threat. Flooding was a significant possibility in areas experiencing heavy precipitation.
Later in the evening, as the cold front moved offshore, showers could linger but the severe weather risk was set to diminish by 9 or 10 p.m. Following this, rain is expected to taper off well into Sunday morning, with temperatures cooling to the low 60s.
For Sunday, residents can expect a few lingering showers, clearing skies, and temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s as the week progresses.
The forecast for the upcoming week includes sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s.
Recent Posts
- Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident
- UNC Celebrates Collaborative Research on Biological Materials and Disease Prevention
- Dion Dawkins Celebrates Launch of Protector of the Year Award
- Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today
- Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune
- Lenny Kravitz Joins MTV VMAs as Presenter and Nominee
- Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
- A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
- Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown
- Buffalo Bills Face Ravens in Week 1 Showdown
- Tate McRae Dazzles at 2025 VMAs in Stunning White Gown
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit