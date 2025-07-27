Severe Storms Hit Massachusetts, Causing Damage and Airports Delays

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Severe thunderstorms swept through Massachusetts on Friday, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall, prompting warnings across the state.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Boston and other parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, effective throughout the evening. A ground stop was implemented at Logan Airport due to the storm activity, although flights were still taking off and landing.

As the storms rolled in, concerns grew over high heat, with feels-like temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in some neighborhoods. Massport officials emphasized the importance of taking safety precautions during such extreme weather.

“Practice heat safety today, drink plenty of water, and take breaks while outdoors,” said a National Weather Service spokesperson.

The storms produced damaging winds, with reports of uprooted trees and localized flooding in many areas. In Newton, a large tree toppled onto a home on Eddy Street, narrowly missing nearby power lines. Emily Swick, a resident, described the intense wind gusts that led to the incident.

“There was a very noticeable gust that just sort of looked like an updraft, almost. It was very, very intense,” Swick said.

At the Revere Beach Sand Castle Festival, the storm caused tents to be blown over, injuring a woman who was later transported to a local hospital. Another person at the event declined medical attention despite being injured.

Forecasters predict a cold front moving through the region will bring relief from the heat, lowering humidity and temperatures over the weekend. Saturday is expected to be dry and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s, while Sunday could see scattered showers again.

Looking ahead, temperatures are forecasted to rise again early next week, with highs reaching into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Monday.