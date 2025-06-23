News
Severe Storms Leave Bemidji Residents Without Power, Resources Available
BEMIDJI, Minnesota – A severe thunderstorm with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour swept through Bemidji on Friday night, leaving many residents without power as of Saturday afternoon.
The storms caused extensive damage across the city, with thousands of trees toppled and significant impacts to homes, businesses, and city facilities. Power restoration efforts are ongoing, but authorities warn that outages could last for several days.
City officials have announced that curbside debris pickup will start on Monday, June 24. Residents can bring leaves, branches, and logs to their nearest city street. City water remains available for residents, but officials urge them to ration usage to help alleviate pressure on the overwhelmed wastewater system.
The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter at the Sanford Convention Center for those displaced by the storm. Located at 1111 Event Center Drive NE, the shelter offers various services for affected residents.
Additionally, an Emergency Food Drop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, providing longer shelf-life items, in line with Ruby’s Pantry. Supplies will be limited.
Authorities from Emergency Management and the National Weather Service have assessed the damage. While the destruction was severe, they have not yet confirmed whether a tornado was involved. Winds recorded were equivalent to a strong category 2 hurricane.
Meanwhile, as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Northdale Oil Inc. gas station has resumed power, although customers may experience delays at the pumps. Northdale is also offering cold and hot food along with convenience store goods. Other local businesses such as Target and Bemidji Bowl have reopened.
Residents are advised to be cautious of potential scammers posing as utility workers or contractors during this recovery period.
