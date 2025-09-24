Severe Storms Leave One Dead, Cause Significant Damage in Denton County

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms swept through Denton County on Sunday night, leaving significant damage and one fatality at a local RV park. The storms, which occurred between Sunday evening and Monday morning, brought heavy rain, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and hail as large as two inches.

One person died at the KOA RV park, located at McClain’s Longhorn RV, after sustaining injuries during the storm. The manager confirmed the fatality, which marks a tragic outcome amid widespread disruptions caused by the severe weather. A second person at the park was critically injured and has been hospitalized.

Utility crews worked throughout the night to address approximately 3,000 reported power outages across the area. Downed trees and damaged structures were prevalent, with a substantial hole reported in the roof of the Walmart Distribution Center at 2120 N. Stemmons Freeway. No injuries were reported from the distribution center, and employees were sent home as a precaution.

The Denton Fire Department activated emergency sirens due to the dangerous conditions, particularly within the city limits. Notably, the final night of the Denton Blues Festival was canceled due to safety concerns.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads expressed gratitude for the coordinated response from various emergency agencies. “We appreciate how everyone worked seamlessly together to respond in this emergency situation. We sincerely regret the loss of life, and our thoughts are with the family,” he said.

The city of Sanger saw significant responses to the storm, with 35 emergency calls received by officials between Sunday evening and Monday morning. Damage was reported at multiple locations, including Lois Road and the Villas at Hunnington on Marion Road.

The Goliath mobile communications command center was deployed to provide additional support for recovery efforts in Sanger. County officials are also working with the American Red Cross and other organizations on potential sheltering needs as assessments of the damage continue.