Severe Storms Leave Over 28,000 Houston Customers Without Power

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Strong storms in the Houston area have left over 28,000 customers without power on Tuesday evening.

As of 8:40 p.m., CenterPoint Energy reported that 28,403 customers are affected by the outages, while Entergy noted 828 customers without power.

Residents can view the CenterPoint Energy outage map to check the status of their local service or report their individual outages. Similarly, Entergy customers can access their outage map for updates.

The situation is developing as crews work to restore power amid the storms. Information is sourced from the outage tracker maps provided by CenterPoint Energy and Entergy.