News
Severe Storms Leave Thousands in Pennsylvania Without Power
LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. – A severe storm swept through the Delaware Valley on Thursday afternoon, uprooting trees and downing power lines, leaving over 160,000 PECO customers without power. The storm, which lasted about an hour, brought fierce winds and heavy rain, causing widespread damage in the region.
PECO, the area’s major energy provider, has been working around the clock to restore electricity. At their command center in Plymouth Meeting, more than 133,000 customers were reported powerless as crews worked tirelessly to fix the damage. “This was a very impactful storm for our customers,” said PECO spokesperson Ben Armstrong. “In fact, more than 327,000 were left without power due to the damaging winds that came through our region.”
Residents in Lafayette Hill reported a dramatic scene during the storm, especially at the intersection of Cedar Place and Pine Ridge Drive, where a power line came down after being struck by falling tree limbs. Armstrong noted, “Many trees went down across our service territory, which often brings down power lines and damages our equipment.”
In response to the extensive damage, PECO has deployed over 1,400 additional workers, including crews from ComEd in Chicago. A PECO team was spotted in Lafayette Hill, assisting a homeowner whose power line was pulled away from the house by a fallen tree branch. Homeowner Stephen Krause remarked, “Very dangerous.”
As the Delaware Valley approaches summer, an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for the region. PECO is working to restore power before rising temperatures hit the 90s over the weekend. Armstrong added, “We expect the vast majority of customers to be restored by Monday afternoon or evening.”
In Roxborough, trees fell on cars and homes, although no injuries were reported. “It was only about a half hour, but it was fierce. It was crazy,” said resident Kevin Scully. Neighbors expressed disbelief at the destruction, with one stating, “I live on a hill. I’m just waiting for cars and houses to come rolling down.”
The storm prompted emergency evacuations at the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood, highlighting the storm’s reach across Pennsylvania and into New Jersey. As power crews continue their efforts, residents are advised to remain patient as complete restorations may take several days.
