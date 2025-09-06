Severe Storms Possible Thursday in Tennessee and Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Thursday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Residents should prepare for gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The weather system is expected to affect south central Kentucky and eastern Middle Tennessee from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Forecasters have warned about sudden gusts of damaging wind and brief heavy downpours, which could worsen driving conditions.

The forecast for Thursday includes a low of 66 degrees and a high of 83 degrees. By Thursday evening, the storms should diminish, reducing the threat of severe weather.

In Bowling Green, Ky., clear skies are prevailing tonight, but patchy fog may develop overnight. Friday morning is expected to bring more sunshine, with temperatures likely reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated later in the day, with some storms potentially severe.

The primary risks for Friday’s storms include strong winds and heavy rainfall. There is also a small chance of isolated hail and tornado activity, especially in the evening as the storms move through.

As the weekend approaches, Saturday is forecast to be cooler and cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be around 79, and lows may dip to the mid-60s. Humidity is expected to decrease by Sunday, with highs around 80 degrees.

Further east, Lexington, Ky. is also preparing for possible thunderstorms on Thursday after a period of fog and lingering storms overnight. Residents are reminded to keep their umbrellas handy as conditions change.

In Bridgeport, W.Va., a First Alert Weather Day is also in effect for Friday evening, with a higher likelihood of severe thunderstorms in the region. Thunderstorms are forecast to begin forming around 8 p.m. and could continue into early Saturday morning, with the greatest threats being damaging winds and large hail.

Overall, the storms will gradually weaken overnight, but light rain may linger into Saturday.